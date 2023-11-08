Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken city mayor-elect looks to take things ‘one step at a time’

Teddy Milner
Teddy Milner(wrdw)
By Nick Viland
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Teddy Milner will soon start a job that goes beyond owning a restaurant in downtown Aiken.

“I’m just a goofy restaurant owner who loves to see the town, the city move forward in a positive way,” said Milner.

After the election results came in, it was confirmed Milner would be the first female mayor in the city’s history. Seeing it finally come to an end gave her a sense of relief.

“I’m elated that it’s all over because I didn’t realize it’s gonna be such a long drawn out process,” she said.

This was the third election Milner had to campaign for.

Following a 14-vote win in August to beat current Incumbent Mayor Rick Osbon for the Republican nominee and stand alone on the ballot, Milner knew the job still wasn’t done. 30% of the vote on Tuesday were write-ins.

“I expected that,” said Milner. “That’s why my campaign team was so forward-thinking. We took a couple of days to regroup after the runoff and then we started our third campaign, so it worked out.”

With 1,000 write-ins, that’s not a concern for Milner.

“Well, there are 20,000 people that are registered, so that is a small amount of people,” said Milner.

She’s now ready to move past elections and be ready to work come November 27 when she gets sworn in during the Aiken City Council meeting.

“I’ve been asking everyone what they want, what the kinds of things that they are looking to change or talk about and I want to run the meetings with kindness and respect. I would like to engage anybody who wants to come and talk to the city council and when they will be treated in a fair way, by me anyway,” she said.

MORE | Elections across the CSRA: Results at a glance

One project on her list is Hotel Aiken.

“We need to address the Hotel Aiken. And that was it. That would be a wonderful addition to have something vibrant going on there. But there are a lot of things and we’ll just take one step at a time,” she said. “I’ve spoken with a question of people that are in the city, about their ideas and feelings on it and everyone has thought so far everyone is very positive about moving forward and doing something wonderful with that space.”

So far she’s been preparing to take the office by watching council meetings online, meeting workers of all the different city departments to get a better understanding of their roles, and most importantly, she says, listening to the people of Aiken.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voting
Elections across the CSRA: Results at a glance
Fugitive found in Grovetown
Pennsylvania wanted fugitive found, arrested in Grovetown
Missing person
2 teens reported missing after being dropped off at South Aiken High
A food trailer burned during the Foodees Festival on Nov. 5, 2023, in Augusta.
‘It’s his livelihood’: Food truck owners aid peer who lost trailer
Rendering of plans for proposed new James Brown Arena.
Voters approve sales tax for new James Brown Arena

Latest News

Kroger unveils improvements at Washington Road store
EV chargers at Augusta Mall
Electric vehicle chargers installed in parking lot of Augusta Mall
Christmas presents
Hawk Law Group accepting nominations for holiday help
Ocmulgee Mounds
One-Tank Trip: Visit mounds at ancient Native American town
McCormick Correctional Institution
Power of reading helps S.C. inmates stop the cycle of crime