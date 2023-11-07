Who will be the mayor of Grovetown? Voters are deciding

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown voters are deciding if they are happy with things around the city or if they are ready for change.

Incumbent Mayor Gary Jones is running for his third term. His challengers are two former councilwomen: Ceretta Smith and Deborah Fisher.

We caught up with each candidate while they were out on Election Day doing last-minute campaigning.

Fisher said: “I want to get to work on traffic. We have a really, really bad traffic problem especially back around the Euchee Creek area, so that’s got to be a priority.”

Smith said: “We’re elected by the people to make important decisions, and if we can’t work together as a team, then how can we make the best decisions for the citizens that have entrusted us with the seats to represent them? When it’s all said and done, there will be no stone that I left unturned. I have peace of knowing that I gave it 150%.”

Jones said: “We want to continue to move forward. We want to progress. We want to try to build our infrastructure. We want to bring in more businesses, more residents, and so forth. We want to do it in a controlled manner. I feel like the voters are going to make a statement today that they want to continue a good, honest government. Whether you voted for me or not, unless you exercise your right and your privilege and your duty to vote.”

