Weather Blog: Chilly October Review

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The month of October started off with high temperatures in the 80s and frequent rainfall but, ended dry with low temperatures near freezing!

Below is a table that shows rainfall totals for the entire month of October for select locations. There are a few locations that have a range due to multiple data-collecting sites.

LOCATION RAIN TOTAL AIKEN 4.16″ NORTH AUGUSTA 3.71″-5.02″ SALLEY 3.55″-3.19″ MCCORMICK 1.55″-1.98″ EVANS 3.19″ BUSH FIELD 4.37″

Below is a chart that shows the highest temperatures recorded through the month of October in the cities selected. We had max high temperatures in the first AND last weeks of the month.

The average high for the month of October is 79 and this year we averaged out at 77.5, but we still had some well-above-average afternoons across the CSRA.

LOCATION OCTOBER MAX HIGH TEMPERATURE DATE OF OCCURRENCE AIKEN 83 OCTOBER 6TH NORTH AUGUSTA 85 OCTOBER 4TH SALLEY 82 OCTOBER 30TH MCCORMICK 84 OCTOBER 4TH & 6TH EVANS 85 OCTOBER 6TH BUSH FIELD 86 OCTOBER 6TH

Overnight lows throughout the month of September stayed around the middle 50s on average. Below is a table of the lowest temperatures recorded during the month of October across the CSRA.

The average low for the month of October is 53 and this year we averaged out at 50.6, but we still had some well-below-average mornings across the CSRA.

LOCATION OCTOBER MINIMUM LOW TEMPERATURE DATE OF OCCURRENCE AIKEN 43 OCTOBER 24TH NORTH AUGUSTA 42 OCTOBER 25TH SALLEY 36 OCTOBER 24TH MCCORMICK 38 OCTOBER 8TH & 24TH EVANS 39 OCTOBER 24TH BUSH FIELD 39 OCTOBER 24TH

A relatively quiet October for the Atlantic in terms of tropical development. We started the month with the remnants of Tropical Storm Rina which became a named storm on September 28th and eventually digressed on October 2nd. Next came Tropical Storm Sean which had a life span of 6-days in the middle of the month.

Hurricane Tammy was the last storm of the month and the only hurricane. Tammy formed east of the windward islands on October 18th and ended roughly 700 miles east of Bermuda on October 29th.

