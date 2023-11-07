Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Weather Blog: Chilly October Review

Temps, Rainfall, and Tropics
(Andrew Braden)
By Emily Acton
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The month of October started off with high temperatures in the 80s and frequent rainfall but, ended dry with low temperatures near freezing!

Below is a table that shows rainfall totals for the entire month of October for select locations. There are a few locations that have a range due to multiple data-collecting sites.

LOCATIONRAIN TOTAL
AIKEN4.16″
NORTH AUGUSTA3.71″-5.02″
SALLEY3.55″-3.19″
MCCORMICK1.55″-1.98″
EVANS3.19″
BUSH FIELD4.37″

Below is a chart that shows the highest temperatures recorded through the month of October in the cities selected. We had max high temperatures in the first AND last weeks of the month.

The average high for the month of October is 79 and this year we averaged out at 77.5, but we still had some well-above-average afternoons across the CSRA.

LOCATIONOCTOBER MAX HIGH TEMPERATUREDATE OF OCCURRENCE
AIKEN83OCTOBER 6TH
NORTH AUGUSTA85OCTOBER 4TH
SALLEY82OCTOBER 30TH
MCCORMICK84OCTOBER 4TH & 6TH
EVANS85OCTOBER 6TH
BUSH FIELD86OCTOBER 6TH

Overnight lows throughout the month of September stayed around the middle 50s on average. Below is a table of the lowest temperatures recorded during the month of October across the CSRA.

The average low for the month of October is 53 and this year we averaged out at 50.6, but we still had some well-below-average mornings across the CSRA.

LOCATIONOCTOBER MINIMUM LOW TEMPERATUREDATE OF OCCURRENCE
AIKEN43OCTOBER 24TH
NORTH AUGUSTA42OCTOBER 25TH
SALLEY36OCTOBER 24TH
MCCORMICK38OCTOBER 8TH & 24TH
EVANS39OCTOBER 24TH
BUSH FIELD39OCTOBER 24TH

A relatively quiet October for the Atlantic in terms of tropical development. We started the month with the remnants of Tropical Storm Rina which became a named storm on September 28th and eventually digressed on October 2nd. Next came Tropical Storm Sean which had a life span of 6-days in the middle of the month.

Hurricane Tammy was the last storm of the month and the only hurricane. Tammy formed east of the windward islands on October 18th and ended roughly 700 miles east of Bermuda on October 29th.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A food trailer burned during the Foodees Festival on Nov. 5, 2023, in Augusta.
‘It’s his livelihood’: Food truck owners aid peer who lost trailer in fire
Missing person
2 teens reported missing after being dropped off at South Aiken High
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Housekeeper accused of stealing from patient at Edgefield care home
Fugitive found in Grovetown
Pennsylvania wanted fugitive found, arrested in Grovetown
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured

Latest News

Nice warm up for the week ahead. Next front brings chance for rain late Friday into the weekend.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Nice warm up for the week ahead. Next front brings chance for rain late Friday into the weekend.
First Alert Extra - Near Record Highs Through Thursday
First Alert Weather Extra: Weather extremes around the United States
Highs This Week
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong