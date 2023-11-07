Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Walmart to expand sensory-friendly hours nationwide

Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to...
Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., starting Nov. 10.(Walmart Inc. | Walmart Inc.)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Walmart says its pilot program for sensory-friendly hours was such a big success that it plans to continue and expand the program.

In a news release Tuesday, Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., starting Nov. 10.

Walmart said the program will run indefinitely.

Earlier this year, Walmart tested out sensory-friendly hours on Saturdays only, with changes to make the stores less stimulating. The stores changed the TV walls to a static image, turned off the radio and lowered the lights where possible.

“These changes may have seemed small to some, but for others they transformed the shopping experience. Our biggest piece of feedback? Keep it going!” Walmart said.

The retailer said it is working to see how to further improve the program.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A food trailer burned during the Foodees Festival on Nov. 5, 2023, in Augusta.
‘It’s his livelihood’: Food truck owners help vendor who lost trailer to fire
Missing person
2 teens reported missing after being dropped off at South Aiken High
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Housekeeper accused of stealing from patient at Edgefield care home
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
Fugitive found in Grovetown
Pennsylvania wanted fugitive found, arrested in Grovetown

Latest News

The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court hears arguments in a case over a gun law that protects domestic violence victims
FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. The Treasury Department has...
The US sanctions Mexican Sinaloa cartel members and firms over fentanyl trafficking
Laptop stands are fairly inexpensive and can be tossed into a backpack for video meetings from...
What the Tech: Gadgets to improve your video meetings
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, on June 14, 2023. A group...
A Meta contractor saw his own child face sexism on Instagram. Now, he’s testifying before Congress
FILE - Tablets of ibuprofen are arranged for a photograph in New York on Thursday, Nov. 2,...
Drugs aren’t required to be tested in people who are obese. Here’s why that’s a problem