‘Walk this walk together’: Need keeps rising for foster families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The need for foster parents has been on the rise over the past several years.

Right now, there are 539 kids in foster care in our area. The majority of those are in Richmond County.

We spoke with several foster care services who said they’re getting anywhere from 30 to 50 calls a day about kids needing a place to go.

But one agency is looking to offer more than just a bed for these kids.

When the Harris family opened their door to the world of fostering, they had no idea two children would open their hearts to so much more.

They adopted two of their foster children.

“We’ve had Khali since she was five days old. We picked her up from the hospital. CJ was in another foster home who couldn’t take a baby,” said foster parent Rachel Harris.

Since 2021, the Harris family has fostered nearly 10 children with similar backgrounds to Khali and CJ.

OSSOFF PROBES FOSTER SYSTEM:

“They come from a lot of times neglect where there’s not an adult. If we can’t pour into them, what they’ve been missing, then we’re not going to be able to do a good job,” said Rachel.

Families 4 Families Foster Care looks to find loving Christian families who can help hurting families in the foster care system.

They have offices all over the state.

The goal is reunification with the biological parents but with the gift of a new start rooted in faith.

“Just being in a stable home, a home with a mom and a dad, that not only love each other but love God and sacrifice what we need to so that our kids can have what they need,” said Rachel.

Her husband, Roy, said: “We make sure that they’re exposed to church. We take them to church with us. We have a support group for the fathers, for the mothers.”

While walking next to the biological parents giving them hope for the future.

“I was just with the mom of our newest placement yesterday, and I told her that God sent us together so that we could walk this walk together. So that she knows that she has our support. We’re gonna take care of her son so that she can take care of herself,” said Rachel.

It’s changing kids’ lives and also helping the parents, so they can hopefully be reunited one day, as a changed family.

Families 4 Families have more than 20 foster care homes, but it is not enough. For more information on how you can get connected with them, click here.

