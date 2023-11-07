Submit Photos/Videos
SRS contractor gives $5,000 donation to Golden Harvest

Savannah River Mission Completion provides $5,000 to the Golden Harvest Food Bank to feed the...
Savannah River Mission Completion provides $5,000 to the Golden Harvest Food Bank to feed the hungry. From left: Golden Harvest Vice President of Development Nathan Folks, Golden Harvest Major Gifts Officer Melissa Osborne, and SRMC Chief Administrative Officer Mark Barth.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Mission Completion has provided a $5,000 donation to Golden Harvest Food Bank for local families in need of food.

The donation will help Golden Harvest serve communities in South Carolina and Georgia by sourcing healthy food and distributing it to those in need.

MORE | Golden Harvest Food Bank raises enough to provide 1 million meals

There are 350 partner agencies and programs under its umbrella, and the food bank has 17,300 volunteer hours each year.

SRMC Chief Administrative Officer Mark Barth made the check presentation to Golden Harvest.

“Savannah River Mission Completion is honored to support numerous non-profit organizations that are making meaningful impacts in the region, such as Golden Harvest,” Barth said. “It is sobering to know that so many Americans go hungry every day, even the neighbors in our communities. SRMC is thankful for everything that Golden Harvest is doing to help our neighbors in need.”

Golden Harvest Food Bank Major Gifts Officer Melissa Osborne was thankful for the donation.

MORE | More Americans are using their 401(k) plans to pay bills

“In our area, one in nine people struggle with hunger, and many are one job loss or medical crisis away from food insecurity,” Osborne said. “We are so grateful for SRMC’s partnership to help us feed families who are struggling in the community.”

SRMC is the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site.

Also in the news ...

  • Savannah River Mission Completion has provided $5,000 and temporary office space to the Savannah River Site Retiree Association to help the organization meet the needs of many post-career retirees. The monetary donation offsets some of the SRSRA Resource Center’s operating costs.

