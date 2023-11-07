Public can offer input on plans for ‘The Patch’ golf course

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You have a chance to weigh in on plans to remake the Augusta Municipal Golf Course, otherwise known as “The Patch.”

Augusta Technical College, First Tee of Augusta, the city of Augusta and the Augusta National Golf Club are partnering to renew the golf course . Among other things, it will serve as a training ground for Augusta Tech’s golf course management program.

The public can provide input during several upcoming feedback sessions:

Nov. 16, 3-5 p.m.

Nov. 16, 7-9 p.m.

Nov. 17, 9-11 a.m.

Nov. 17, 1-3 p.m.

Nov. 18, 1-3 p.m.

All community members in the CSRA who care about the game of golf and the past, present and future of “The Patch” are invited.

Space is limited so be sure to RSVP for one of the five input sessions by completing a form at https://tinyurl.com/tfw77p4b.

