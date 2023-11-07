Prosecutors ask judge to deny Murdaugh motion for new trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C - The state of South Carolina is asking a judge to deny Alex Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial.

Murdaugh’s legal team wants a new trial based on a claim that the Colleton County clerk of court tampered with the jury during the murder trial .

A new court filing by the state includes an affidavit from the clerk denying those claims.

The state also includes written statements from court staff stating they did not see the clerk make inappropriate contact with the jury or do anything out of the norm.

And written statements from all the jurors who each stated the clerk did not pressure them to return a guilty verdict.

State prosecutors say the allegations from Murdaugh are not credible and there should be no evidentiary hearing or new trial.

Murdaugh’s attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, filed a motion for a new trial alleging jury tampering on the part of Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill.

They alleged Hill advised jurors “not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and other evidence presented by the defense, pressuring them to reach a quick guilty verdict, and even misrepresenting critical and material information to the trial judge in her campaign to remove a juror she believed to be favorable to the defense.”

The motion alleges Hill instructed jurors “not to be ‘misled’ by evidence” presented in Murdaugh’s defense and “not to be ‘fooled by’ Mr. Murdaugh’s testimony.” Court documents also allege Hill had “frequent private conversations with the jury foreperson, a court-appointed substitution for the foreperson the jury elected for itself at the request of Ms. Hill.”

The defense also alleges Hill asked jurors for their opinions about Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence, “invented a story” about a Facebook post to remove a juror she believed might vote not guilty, and “pressured jurors to reach a quick verdict, telling them from the outset of their deliberations that it ‘shouldn’t take them long.’”

The defense alleges in the motion that the allegation of private conversations with members of the jury “is supported by sworn affidavits of jurors and a witness to juror interviews, testimony at in camera proceedings and other evidence including Ms. Hill’s own book.”

The motion then demands an evidentiary hearing to determine whether a new trial is warranted.

