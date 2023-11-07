Proposed sewer line causes headache for some Harlem homeowners

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, a proposed county construction project is causing a headache for families in Harlem.

Right now, the county is buying land for the Euchee Creek Interceptor Sewer Line Project.

If plans move forward, backyards and walking trails will be impacted.

Unfortunately, families have more concerns, but not a lot of answers from the county on whether plans can change.

For neighbors Brian Clayson and Keith Finley, being at home means peace and quiet.

“Me being a vet with PTSD, I sit out there all the time quiet by myself,” said Clayson.

With a sewer line possibly coming through their backyards, all of that could change.

Finley said: “We know the line is coming through. We support the line, and understand the need for it, but we highly question the route that the line is choosing to take.”

Just about two months ago, both neighbors received a letter in the mail about the project, offering money for the portion of land where the sewer would be.

For Clayson, they offered him just over $2,000.

“I took my life’s savings $100,000 and bought this land, not knowing that they were gonna go ahead and put a sewer system through it. You’re gonna have all the construction, you’re gonna have all the people driving up and down,” he said.

It’s an issue they’ve tried to plead with the county, even offering other options for where the sewer line could go that wouldn’t disrupt their livelihood.

After meeting with commissioners, they thought they were getting somewhere.

Finley said: “There is another option that they have to put it on the other side of Euchee Creek, but they won’t budge.”

When News 12 sent an email asking for a comment or explanation, the county declined to comment twice.

Now both neighbors are asking for one thing- to be listened to.

“Even if the law gives you the right to come in and condemn a piece of property for public use, you still should be accountable to the very base that’s paying for it,” said Finley.

In Georgia, eminent domain laws give the government the right to take land even if they don’t want to sell it.

While both neighbors understand this law, they’re hoping the county will at least consider a different option.

Clayson said: “Rethink what you’re doing. Think about the people, think about what you’re doing. Do what’s right. You know what’s right.”

