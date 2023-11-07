Piedmont Healthcare makes improvements to virtual visits

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Piedmont Healthcare has launched enhancements to virtual visits on its largest digital platform, Piedmont.org, enabling easier and more convenient access for patients anywhere in Georgia.

Piedmont is the largest health care provider in Georgia and serves communities – including Augusta, where it’s the successor to University Health System – that include 80 percent of the state’s population.

In addition, new improvements to virtual care have made it more user-friendly for patients seeking visits with a primary-care physician or with a QuickCare provider, Piedmont said.

Patients can use the virtual visits platform on Piedmont.org, and its “on demand” feature, to schedule a video visit appointment at any of Piedmont’s 25 QuickCare locations. Patients can join a virtual queue from Piedmont.org or from the MyChart patient portal, with enhancements leading to expected wait times of less than 10 minutes.

Patients can access Piedmont’s virtual care on any device to schedule appointments from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Visits are conducted over video, and patients need a video-enabled computer, tablet or smartphone.

Video visits are good for these conditions:

Cough, cold and flu.

Ear infection.

Heartburn or upset stomach.

Sinus infections and sore throat.

Poison ivy and rashes,

Women’s health conditions, including urinary tract infections and yeast infections.

