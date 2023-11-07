Pennsylvania wanted fugitive found, arrested in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office helped the United States Marshal Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Monday night during a search for a wanted fugitive from Pennsylvania.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Rakeem Jones, 29, is wanted for a 2022 attempted homicide on law enforcement in Erie, Pa.

He was found in the Ivy Falls subdivision, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to officials, Jones is in custody.

