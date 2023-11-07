Submit Photos/Videos
North Augusta holds annual veterans’ concert

By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An annual concert honoring veterans who have served and have passed away since serving our country was held Monday night in North Augusta.

It comes ahead of Veterans Day on Saturday.

People were able to donate money to honor veterans by submitting a form with a $10 donation.

All proceeds will go to the local Wounded Warrior Project and the music therapy department at the local VA hospital.

