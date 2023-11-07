Many Lincoln County water customers are under boil advisory

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After an hourslong water shutoff for repairs, service has been restored to parts of southern Lincoln County, utility officials said Wednesday.

A contractor completed an emergency repair Tuesday on a broken water valve at the water tank on Double Branches near Augusta Highway.

The southern portion of the water system will experience lower than expected water pressure for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Customers who experienced the outage or low water pressure will need to boil water before consuming it until the water system is tested. That’s because negative water pressure in lines can lead to bacterial contamination.

For questions or concerns, contact the Water Department 706-359-5523 during regular business hours and after-hours at 706-359-4118.

AFFECTED AREAS FOR BOIL ADVISORY:

