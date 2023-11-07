Local groups sharing in $380K to boost health, well-being

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local groups are among 23 across Georgia sharing $380,000 that Aetna Better Health of Georgia is donating to help moms, babies and underserved populations.

Some of the donations will help programs that promote health literacy among families, support academic success, increase access to health services for at-risk populations and provide financial assistance for families facing economic instability. These include:

Communities in Schools of Atlanta Inc.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta Inc.

TBC Alliance Corp.

mPact Co-op Association Inc.

Kids’-Doc-On Wheels Inc.

The Sheltering Arms

Transforming Faith Church

Foundation for Play Therapy

EBC Cares, Inc.

The donations also include funding to a number of organizations aimed at addressing maternal health needs and early childhood education and wellness, including:

The Center for Black Women’s Wellness Inc.

Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Georgia

Helping Mamas, Inc.

Augusta Partnership for Children Inc.

Bethany Christian Services of Georgia

Heart of Georgia Healthy Start Coalition Inc.

GEEARS: Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students, Inc.

These other organizations receiving support will use the funds for programs benefiting under-resourced youths and families:

Spectrum Autism Support Group Inc.

Childkind Inc.

Promise 686 Inc.

Multi-Agency Alliance for Children Inc.

The University of Georgia Foundation

Friends of Disabled Adults and Children

The United Methodist Children’s Home of the North Georgia Conference

