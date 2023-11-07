Lincoln County water customers face 8-hour shutoff

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water service will be temporarily shut off Tuesday from 2 p.m. until about 10 p.m. for all water customers in the southern portion of Lincoln County.

The shutoff will allow a contractor to complete an emergency repair on a broken water valve at the water tank on Double Branches near Augusta Highway.

The actual duration of the shutoff will depend on the conditions encountered.

Once the repair has been completed, service will be restored.

Water may be discolored after the water service is restored but should clear up in a short time.

If it does not clear up, contact Lincoln County Public Works at 706-359-5523.

For questions or concerns, contact the Water Department 706-359-5523 during regular business hours and after-hours at 706-359-4118.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.