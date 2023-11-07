Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia sees year-over-year decline in tax revenues for October

By Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Peach State’s net tax collections during October totaled $2.62 billion, for a decrease of $84.4 million or 3.1%, compared to October 2022.

State officials said Tuesday that $70.5 million of October’s tax revenue changes were the result of tax collected on motor fuel before the state gas tax was suspended in September. Excluding fuel tax revenues, all other October net tax collections decreased by 5.7% or $154.9 million from October 2022.

MORE MONEY NEWS:

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections were up 4.2%, or $428.6 million, from the same four-month period last year, driven mostly by the collection of the state motor fuel tax that was suspended during that period in 2022.

Aside from fuel tax changes, revenues for the four months that ended Oct. 31 were down 2% from this time a year ago.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A food trailer burned during the Foodees Festival on Nov. 5, 2023, in Augusta.
‘It’s his livelihood’: Food truck owners aid peer who lost trailer in fire
Missing person
2 teens reported missing after being dropped off at South Aiken High
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Housekeeper accused of stealing from patient at Edgefield care home
Fugitive found in Grovetown
Pennsylvania wanted fugitive found, arrested in Grovetown
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured

Latest News

Nathaniel Olofintuyi during treatment
High school student gets liver transplant, scores touchdown just days after being cleared to play
"The Patch" municipal golf course
Public can offer input on plans for ‘The Patch’ golf course
Sen. Raphael Warnock delivers a message on the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Warnock pushes federal funds to boost child care providers
Savannah River Mission Completion provides $5,000 to the Golden Harvest Food Bank to feed the...
SRS contractor gives $5,000 donation to Golden Harvest