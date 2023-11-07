Ga. lawmakers worry about rise in sexually transmitted illnesses

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia lawmakers are concerned about a rise of sexually transmitted infections in the state.

One lawmaker says Georgia is one of the leaders of HIV in the country.

Data from the Department of Public Health details tens of thousands of cases of infections including chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

The numbers are higher than last year’s, and some infections have seen a massive spike compared to 2017.

State lawmakers are calling for more testing to address this surge.

Georgia lawmakers met Monday night to talk about plans to bring this issue before the session when it begins next year.

