Ga. lawmakers worry about rise in sexually transmitted illnesses

Georgia lawmakers are concerned about a rise of sexually transmitted infections in the state.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
One lawmaker says Georgia is one of the leaders of HIV in the country.

One lawmaker says Georgia is one of the leaders of HIV in the country.

Data from the Department of Public Health details tens of thousands of cases of infections including chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

MORE | Syphilis cases in U.S. newborns have skyrocketed

The numbers are higher than last year’s, and some infections have seen a massive spike compared to 2017.

State lawmakers are calling for more testing to address this surge.

Georgia lawmakers met Monday night to talk about plans to bring this issue before the session when it begins next year.

