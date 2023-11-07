District One Aiken City Council seat up for grabs

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Incumbent Democrat Gail Diggs and Republican challenger Demarcus Sullivan fight for votes to represent District One in the city of Aiken.

Diggs has been on the council for the past 12 years and says her work is the reason why she deserves District One’s votes.

“Just check my record, see that all the decisions are made,” she said. “On council, I’ve been in the best interests of my constituents and for the city as well. I’m not gonna say my record is perfect. We do mess up sometimes. I acknowledge that. But my constituents do know me. And they know that all the decisions that are made come from my heart.”

She says she’s served her district well over time.

“I have been able to not only help people who did not have access or knowledge to resources in this community, but actually been able to be their voice,” said Diggs.

She wants to be elected because she feels like she has unfinished business with projects she’s helped get off the ground and wants to see them through. Those projects include: Rural Health Services Clinic – expanding their Women’s Health Services, Market Row – Bill McGhee plans to build 12 houses on Williamsburg St, SE, Renovations on Smith Hazel Recreation Center, and more.

Sullivan will look to take Diggs’ seat. He said on Facebook this run for council has been a journey, from managing an AT&T store in town and also being a full-time student while running for the seat.

He said his ability to lead is why those should vote for him on Tuesday.

“I’m a true leader that stands behind the entire city, and my heart will forever be with my city. No matter how today goes, I’m proud of myself and this is a major win for the people that come from where I come from. Get out & vote today,” he said on Facebook.

