Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Cooler weather brings cooler gas prices in Ga., S.C.

Someone pumping gas
Someone pumping gas(WVLT)
By Macy Neal
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cooler weather continues to bring cooler gas prices in Georgia, South Carolina, and across the nation for the seventh week straight, according to AAA.

On Tuesday, prices in Augusta averaged $2.80 per gallon, down six cents from a week earlier, while the average in Aiken and Edgefield counties dropped seven cents to $2.88.

Georgia’s gas price on Tuesday averaged $2.89 per gallon, down six cents from last week and down 23 cents from a year ago.

MORE | 3-vehicle crash shuts down 3 lanes on Gibbs, Washington roads

South Carolina prices dropped eight cents, averaging $2.97 on Tuesday.

“With cooler weather comes cooler gasoline prices, and as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast. Eight states are now seeing average gas prices below $3 per gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the national average is now at its lowest since March, the decline is likely to continue for at least another couple of weeks,

For the seventh straight week, the nation’s average price of gasoline has dropped, according to GasBuddy.

At $3.40 per gallon, the national average gas price now stands at seven cents lower than last week.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A food trailer burned during the Foodees Festival on Nov. 5, 2023, in Augusta.
‘It’s his livelihood’: Food truck owners help vendor who lost trailer to fire
Missing person
2 teens reported missing after being dropped off at South Aiken High
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Housekeeper accused of stealing from patient at Edgefield care home
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
Fugitive found in Grovetown
Pennsylvania wanted fugitive found, arrested in Grovetown

Latest News

Martinez Elementary School
Columbia Co. holds third student relocation meeting today
Will you vote yes or no for a new James Brown Arena?
James Brown Arena C-SPLOST vote hits ballots for Richmond County
crash on Gibbs, Washington Road
3-vehicle crash shuts down 3 lanes on Gibbs, Washington roads
Get into the Mix: Join Cliff Bennett and Zayna Haliburton every weekday morning at 9 a.m. on...
[FULL] Morning Mix