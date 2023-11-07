Cooler weather brings cooler gas prices in Ga., S.C.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cooler weather continues to bring cooler gas prices in Georgia, South Carolina, and across the nation for the seventh week straight, according to AAA.

On Tuesday, prices in Augusta averaged $2.80 per gallon, down six cents from a week earlier, while the average in Aiken and Edgefield counties dropped seven cents to $2.88.

Georgia’s gas price on Tuesday averaged $2.89 per gallon, down six cents from last week and down 23 cents from a year ago.

South Carolina prices dropped eight cents, averaging $2.97 on Tuesday.

“With cooler weather comes cooler gasoline prices, and as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast. Eight states are now seeing average gas prices below $3 per gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the national average is now at its lowest since March, the decline is likely to continue for at least another couple of weeks,

At $3.40 per gallon, the national average gas price now stands at seven cents lower than last week.

