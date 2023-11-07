Columbia Co. holds third student relocation meeting today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You have a chance to look at some plans to move students around in Columbia County during the third public meeting on Tuesday.

Leaders want to close South Columbia Elementary at the end of this school year and prepare for the opening of Westmont Elementary School.

North Columbia Elementary is expected to open for the 2025-2026 school year at 2874 Ray Owens Road.

They held the first school zoning meeting two weeks ago to discuss plans for the next few years.

The meeting will be at Martinez Elementary at 6 p.m.

If you miss this one there will be one on Thursday and again on Nov. 14.

School officials say presentations will be online after each meeting. Public comments may be submitted to contactus@ccboe.net.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.