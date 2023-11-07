Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta students receive early acceptance to Augusta University

By Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A group of students from Davidson Fine Arts took one step towards their higher education on Tuesday.

In a surprise ceremony, Augusta University gave the student early acceptance to the school.

This was for students who applied with the Early Action Program.

One student says she can’t wait to start.

“My stepbrother actually attends Augusta University so I kind of know the inside scoop of it. I want to pursue Nuro science with a focus in cognitive psychiatry and I can’t wait to have a chance to do that because the medical program is phenomenal,” said Cara Givens, senior.

A group of students at Greenbrier High School also were surprised with early acceptance.

