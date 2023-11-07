Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta leaders take 1 step toward regulating food trucks

By Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission on Tuesday approved a plan to issue decals for food trucks.

The decal program was approved through the consent agenda at Tuesday’s meeting.

MORE | Food truck owners aid peer whose trailer burned

All food trucks with proper health and business licenses will need to bear a decal.

The ones that don’t will not be penalized, but the decal will make it easier to identify which trucks are operating.

The commission in 90 days to look at a more comprehensive food truck ordinance.

Some city leaders say an ordinance is needed because it’s been tough for the staff to check business licenses at big events.

One goal is to ensure trucks do not park in front of hydrants, tree trunks or within 15 feet of business entryways.

