Aiken Center receives funding for more opioid resources

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Center is requesting more help to address the opioid crisis in Aiken County.

They picked up a check at Monday’s North Augusta City Council meeting to help them.

City council approved $25,000. The money is part of a settlement from the State of South Carolina.

It’s specifically for communities hurt by the opioid epidemic and still seeing a lasting impact.

New numbers from the Aiken Center show opioids are still the leading cause for overdoses in Aiken County.

So far this year, more than 430 people have overdosed and 75 have died.

Fentanyl was present in 79% of the deaths and meth was in 40%.

“If you look at those numbers of overdoses so far this year, about half of those cases where people survived, Narcan was administered. So what is our strategy going to be around making sure we get Narcan into the right households into the right backpacks, into the right medicine cabinets and people knowledgeable about it. That can be a bridge to treatment and recovery,” said the Director of Aiken Center for Drugs and Alcohol Margaret Key.

Key tell News 12 that there has been talk of a new drug treatment center in North Augusta, but they are in the very early stages of it.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.