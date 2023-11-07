3-vehicle crash shuts down 3 lanes on Gibbs, Washington roads

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A three-vehicle accident has shut down three lanes of traffic on Gibbs and Washington roads, early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Dispatch confirms that two turning lanes of Gibbs Road are closed, along with one lane on Washington Road due to the three-vehicle crash as of 8:23 a.m.

One car has flipped on its side, and injuries have been reported but unsure of the severity of the injuries, according to dispatch.

Dispatch says the call came in at 8:09 a.m. and are still on the scene as of 8:23 a.m. EMS and fire officials are also on scene.

Please use caution in the area, and take alternate routes if available.

