What you need to know about local elections across the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday is Election Day in several parts of the CSRA. Here’s what you need to know:
Richmond County
Voters are deciding on a half-penny sales tax that would pay for a new James Brown Arena.
Voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and all polling locations in Richmond County will be open. Voters must report to their assigned precinct in order to vote. To find your polling location, visit https://www.augustaga.gov/1117/Polling-Place-Information.
All voters voting in person on Election Day must provide one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification prior to casting a ballot.
Sample ballots will be available at voting sites or can be viewed at the Board of Elections Website at www.augustaga.gov/vote or the My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.
For more information, please contact the Board of Elections Office at 706-821-2340.
Columbia County
There is not a countywide election in Columbia County.
However, there’s a municipal general election in Grovetown for the mayor and two City Council seats.
Here are the polling sites, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- 30 - Grovetown Liberty Park, 1040 Newmantown Road
- 31 - Grovetown United Methodist Church, 206 E. Robinson Ave.
- 33 - Grovetown Public Safety Station 2, 5555 Harlem Grovetown Road
- 34 - Grovetown Branch Library, 105 Old Wrightsboro Road
Aiken County
In Aiken County, there are some local elections, including:
- Aiken City Council District 1
- Salley mayor and Town Council Seats 2 and 4.
- Wagener Town Council
Elsewhere
GEORGIA
- Blythe City Council
- Davisboro mayor and City Council
- Hephzibah City Council
- Louisville City Council
- Millen mayor, City Council District 1 and City Council District 2
- Sandersville mayor, mayor pro tem and City Council Districts 1-4
- Stapleton Mayor and City Council
- Stillmore City Council
- Swainsboro City Council District 5
- Taliaferro County Courthouse maintenance and renovation
- Thomson City Council District 1/Seat B and District 2/Seat A
- Wadley City Council
- Washington mayor, City Council District 1 and District 2 and City Council District 1 special election
- Waynesboro mayor, City Council Ward 2/Post 2 and City Council Ward 3/Post 3
- Wrens mayor and City Council
SOUTH CAROLINA
- Barnwell mayor, City Council District 4 and City Council District 6
- Fairfax mayor and City Council
- Williston Town Council
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.