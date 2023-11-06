What you need to know about local elections across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday is Election Day in several parts of the CSRA. Here’s what you need to know:

Richmond County

Voters are deciding on a half-penny sales tax that would pay for a new James Brown Arena.

Voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and all polling locations in Richmond County will be open. Voters must report to their assigned precinct in order to vote. To find your polling location, visit https://www.augustaga.gov/1117/Polling-Place-Information .

All voters voting in person on Election Day must provide one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification prior to casting a ballot.

Sample ballots will be available at voting sites or can be viewed at the Board of Elections Website at www.augustaga.gov/vote or the My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/ .

For more information, please contact the Board of Elections Office at 706-821-2340.

Columbia County

There is not a countywide election in Columbia County.

However, there’s a municipal general election in Grovetown for the mayor and two City Council seats.

Here are the polling sites, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

30 - Grovetown Liberty Park, 1040 Newmantown Road

31 - Grovetown United Methodist Church, 206 E. Robinson Ave.

33 - Grovetown Public Safety Station 2, 5555 Harlem Grovetown Road

34 - Grovetown Branch Library, 105 Old Wrightsboro Road

Aiken County

In Aiken County, there are some local elections, including:

Aiken City Council District 1

Salley mayor and Town Council Seats 2 and 4.

Wagener Town Council

Elsewhere

GEORGIA

Blythe City Council

Davisboro mayor and City Council

Hephzibah City Council

Louisville City Council

Millen mayor, City Council District 1 and City Council District 2

Sandersville mayor, mayor pro tem and City Council Districts 1-4

Stapleton Mayor and City Council

Stillmore City Council

Swainsboro City Council District 5

Taliaferro County Courthouse maintenance and renovation

Thomson City Council District 1/Seat B and District 2/Seat A

Wadley City Council

Washington mayor, City Council District 1 and District 2 and City Council District 1 special election

Waynesboro mayor, City Council Ward 2/Post 2 and City Council Ward 3/Post 3

Wrens mayor and City Council

SOUTH CAROLINA

Barnwell mayor, City Council District 4 and City Council District 6

Fairfax mayor and City Council

Williston Town Council

