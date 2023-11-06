Submit Photos/Videos
What you need to know about local elections across the CSRA

By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday is Election Day in several parts of the CSRA. Here’s what you need to know:

Richmond County

Voters are deciding on a half-penny sales tax that would pay for a new James Brown Arena.

Voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and all polling locations in Richmond County will be open. Voters must report to their assigned precinct in order to vote. To find your polling location, visit https://www.augustaga.gov/1117/Polling-Place-Information.

All voters voting in person on Election Day must provide one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification prior to casting a ballot.

Sample ballots will be available at voting sites or can be viewed at the Board of Elections Website at www.augustaga.gov/vote or the My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.

For more information, please contact the Board of Elections Office at 706-821-2340.

Columbia County

There is not a countywide election in Columbia County.

However, there’s a municipal general election in Grovetown for the mayor and two City Council seats.

Here are the polling sites, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

  • 30 - Grovetown Liberty Park, 1040 Newmantown Road
  • 31 - Grovetown United Methodist Church, 206 E. Robinson Ave.
  • 33 - Grovetown Public Safety Station 2, 5555 Harlem Grovetown Road
  • 34 - Grovetown Branch Library, 105 Old Wrightsboro Road

Aiken County

In Aiken County, there are some local elections, including:

  • Aiken City Council District 1
  • Salley mayor and Town Council Seats 2 and 4.
  • Wagener Town Council

Elsewhere

GEORGIA

  • Blythe City Council
  • Davisboro mayor and City Council
  • Hephzibah City Council
  • Louisville City Council
  • Millen mayor, City Council District 1 and City Council District 2
  • Sandersville mayor, mayor pro tem and City Council Districts 1-4
  • Stapleton Mayor and City Council
  • Stillmore City Council
  • Swainsboro City Council District 5
  • Taliaferro County Courthouse maintenance and renovation
  • Thomson City Council District 1/Seat B and District 2/Seat A
  • Wadley City Council
  • Washington mayor, City Council District 1 and District 2 and City Council District 1 special election
  • Waynesboro mayor, City Council Ward 2/Post 2 and City Council Ward 3/Post 3
  • Wrens mayor and City Council

SOUTH CAROLINA

  • Barnwell mayor, City Council District 4 and City Council District 6
  • Fairfax mayor and City Council
  • Williston Town Council

