Suspect indicted in Augusta Social Security bomb threat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been indicted in federal court over a bomb threat last month at the Social Security Administration’s Augusta office .

Keyon Tishaye Dickens, 38, of Augusta, is being held in the Jefferson County Detention Center after being indicted for using a telephone to make a threat to injure a person or damage a building by explosives, and two counts of false information and bomb hoax.

The phone charge carries a statutory penalty upon conviction of up to 10 years in prison, and each of the hoax charges carry a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison, along with substantial financial penalties and a period of supervised release upon completion of any prison term.

The indictment alleges Dickens called the Social Security office on Oct. 10, threatening to use an explosive device to harm the building and workers.

Later, at the office, Dickens displayed a note with the handwritten message, “I have a bomb,” to a security officer who alerted the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The building was locked down and evacuated, and no bomb was found. Richmond County deputies took Dickens into custody. He awaits further court proceedings.

“We take seriously any threats of violence against government employees or other workers,” said U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg. “Actions intended to frighten and intimidate innocent people will not be tolerated.”

