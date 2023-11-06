Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Suspect indicted in Augusta Social Security bomb threat

By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been indicted in federal court over a bomb threat last month at the Social Security Administration’s Augusta office.

Keyon Tishaye Dickens, 38, of Augusta, is being held in the Jefferson County Detention Center after being indicted for using a telephone to make a threat to injure a person or damage a building by explosives, and two counts of false information and bomb hoax.

The phone charge carries a statutory penalty upon conviction of up to 10 years in prison, and each of the hoax charges carry a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison, along with substantial financial penalties and a period of supervised release upon completion of any prison term.

The indictment alleges Dickens called the Social Security office on Oct. 10, threatening to use an explosive device to harm the building and workers.

Later, at the office, Dickens displayed a note with the handwritten message, “I have a bomb,” to a security officer who alerted the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | Robbery plan thwarted when suspects didn’t know how to drive stick shift

The building was locked down and evacuated, and no bomb was found. Richmond County deputies took Dickens into custody. He awaits further court proceedings.

“We take seriously any threats of violence against government employees or other workers,” said U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg. “Actions intended to frighten and intimidate innocent people will not be tolerated.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A food trailer burned during the Foodees Festival on Nov. 5, 2023, in Augusta.
Food truck owners help vendor who lost trailer to fire
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Carolina Highway Patrol
I-20 motorcycle crash kills 61-year-old in Aiken County
Georgia State Patrol
Augusta 23-year-old dies in Burke County traffic accident
People protest in Columbia County for Palestine
Protesters in Evans support Palestinians, Mideast cease-fire

Latest News

App of the day, Blackmagic Cam
What the Tech: App of the day, Blackmagic Cam
Children's Hospital of Georgia
Miracle Monday: With Children’s Hospital ‘there’s so much more support’
Plaque at Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church
‘It was special’: Augusta church shows off President Eisenhower connection
The Basics hopes to raise literacy rates throughout Richmond County.
Here’s how ‘The Basics’ is helping raise literacy rates in Augusta
A rally Monday morning outside the Fulton County Courthouse in support of the 61 defendants.
61 RICO defendants arraigned Monday over public safety center protests