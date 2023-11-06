Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect arrested in shooting on Stevens Road in Augusta

Daniel Ortalaza
Daniel Ortalaza(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies say they’ve arrested a man they were looking for in connection with a shooting last weekend.

Daniel Ortalaza, 39, was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred Oct 29 in the 2100 block of Stevens Road, according to deputies.

He’s homeless and was known to frequent the area near Stevens Road, deputies reported.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

On Monday afternoon, deputies canceled their alert for the public to be on the lookout for him, saying he was in custody. Jail records showed he hadn’t been booked yet, however.

