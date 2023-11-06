Survivor details alleged abuse in Ga. foster care system

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sen. Jon Ossoff on Monday continued his series of hearings as part of an investigation of Georgia’s foster care system.

Tiffani McLean-Camp, who was a child in Georgia Department of Family and Child Servives’ care and remains in extended care, testified about abuse, medical neglect and sexual assault and trafficking she experienced.

“When I was put in foster care, DFCS didn’t believe that I had been abused or neglected, even after I told them. To them I was unruly, a runaway, and a behavior problem,” she testified. “While in DFCS’ custody, I experienced abuse, medical neglect, educational neglect, and was even sexually assaulted and trafficked.”

She said she was moved more than 20 times into different care. “I was put in group homes, detention centers, and foster homes,” McLean-Camp testified. “I remember the barbed wire fence, being overmedicated, but put in isolation. I remember staff forcing my pants down and forcing me to get a shot on my bottom and then feeling drowsy. They treated me like I wasn’t human.”

She said she was placed in a few different group homes that were supposed to be safe houses for girls who were trafficked.

“At one of these placements, I witnessed the staff fighting with the other girls in the home, staff smoking marijuana, and not being allowed to go to school in person – not for my protection, but to protect group homes and staff other children,” she said. “The staff would call me and the other girls the B word.”

Also represented at Monday’s hearing in Atlanta was the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A representative testified that 410 children who were reported missing from care in Georgia were identified by the center as likely victims of child sex trafficking.

“Between 2018 and 2022, NCMEC received over 2,400 reports of children missing from care in Georgia, involving 1,790 children, many of whom went missing several times throughout the year; 410 of these children were identified as likely child sex trafficking victims,” said Dr. Samantha Sahl. “Trends show us that when children run away frequently or for long periods of time, they tend to be running from an unsafe situation or to an unsafe situation.”

She said it’s clearly an urgent issue when children feel better on the streets or with a trafficker than they do in their foster care placements.

In response to a question, Sahl later testified:

“We know that anytime a child goes missing, whether they are missing for a couple hours or days or weeks, they are not under the care and supervision of the agency that they are in the care of, and they are then vulnerable to experiencing any number of endangerments, including child sex trafficking. We have found that the longer a child is missing from care, or the more frequent their missing episodes become, that risk increases exponentially.”

