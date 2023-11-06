Submit Photos/Videos
Robbery plan thwarted when suspects didn’t know how to drive victim’s stick shift, police say

St. Louis police said the suspects did not know how to drive the victim’s manual transmission...
St. Louis police said the suspects did not know how to drive the victim’s manual transmission car, so they gave up and ran away.(Joaquín Corbalán via Canva)
By KMOV Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – Two armed robbery suspects left empty-handed in St. Louis on Saturday night because they did not know how to drive a car with a stick shift, police said.

According to a police incident report, the victim – a 23-year-old man – had arranged to meet a woman he met on Instagram at Tower Grove Park.

The two of them were walking on a pathway through the park when two unknown men appeared, held the 23-year-old man at gunpoint and forced him to take them to his car.

The suspects told the victim they were going to have him withdraw money from an ATM and told him to get into the passenger seat of his car.

One suspect got into the driver’s seat, and the other sat in the back.

Police said, however, the suspects did not know how to drive the victim’s manual transmission car, so they gave up and ran away.

Police are still looking for the people invovled.

