Ossoff pushes for better barracks on military installations

Chairman Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., questions Michael Carvajal, the outgoing director of the Federal...
Chairman Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., questions Michael Carvajal, the outgoing director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, as the Senate Permanent Subcommittee On Investigations holds a hearing on charges of corruption and misconduct at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., says he’s leading a bipartisan effort to upgrade barracks on military installations in Georgia and across the country.

In a new inquiry with the Department of Defense, he’s among several senators pressing the department to increase armed service funding requests to upgrade barracks.

MORE | Army secretary gets ‘pretty good sense’ of Fort Eisenhower housing challenges

The other senators include John Cornyn, T-Texas; Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Marco Rubio , R-Fla.; Ted Cruz, R-Texas; and Ted Budd, R-N.C.

The senators also asked the DoD to commit to greater transparency on steps they are taking to improve decrepit infrastructure, which affects military readiness and quality of life for servicemembers.

The letter comes in response to a U.S. Government Accountability Office report that found dangerous living conditions including clogged showers, mold growth, and a lack of hot water in barracks, and other physical and mental health risks for service members.

“Those who have already answered the call to serve deserve a standard of living commensurate with the most modern and capable fighting force in the world,” the senators wrote. “Anything less represents a failure to uphold the U.S. government’s commitments and endangers military readiness.

Last year, Ossoff and Cornyn led a bipartisan push to upgrade barracks, daycare centers, and other facilities for military families in Georgia and across the nation.

And after more than 10 years of coverage by the I-TEAM, Ossoff led an eight-month bipartisan investigation into the mistreatment of military families who live in privatized housing on Fort Eisenhower and other installations.

MORE THAN A DECADE OF I-TEAM COVERAGE:

