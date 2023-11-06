Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Mother killed in ATV crash while delivering items at horse racing event

Mitchi McKnight, 44, died at the site of the Steeplechase, according to Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon. (Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A mother in Georgia died Saturday after she was involved in an ATV accident while on the job.

Mitchi McKnight, 44, died at the site of the Steeplechase, according to Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon.

Her mother said she worked at the horse race event every year.

McKnight was riding an ATV to deliver items at the event when it flipped over and pinned her underneath.

She was there for more than a half hour before she was found.

Authorities said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

McKnight leaves behind two daughters, 15 and 19, and a husband.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food Truck fire at Foodees Fest
Food truck fire erupts at Foodees Fest
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Carolina Highway Patrol
I-20 motorcycle crash kills 61-year-old in Aiken County
Georgia State Patrol
Augusta 23-year-old dies in Burke County traffic accident
People protest in Columbia County for Palestine
Protesters in Evans support Palestinians, Mideast cease-fire

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: ‘This is not a political rally’
Holding child's hand
Survivor details alleged abuse in Ga. foster care system
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ series pleads guilty in federal case
The coyote is believed to be a healthy, young male that was likely recently kicked out of his...
Wild coyote makes himself at home on family’s patio furniture
Daniel Ortalaza
Suspect sought in Augusta shooting over the weekend