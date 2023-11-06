Submit Photos/Videos
Marianne Williamson files for S.C. Democratic presidential primary

By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson came to Columbia to officially file for the 2024 South Carolina Democratic presidential primary ballot.

Williamson filed at 1 p.m. Monday at the South Carolina Democratic Party at 1929 Gadsden St.

According to her campaign website, Williamson is an author and political activist.

