Marianne Williamson files for S.C. Democratic presidential primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson came to Columbia to officially file for the 2024 South Carolina Democratic presidential primary ballot.

Williamson filed at 1 p.m. Monday at the South Carolina Democratic Party at 1929 Gadsden St.

According to her campaign website, Williamson is an author and political activist.

