Marianne Williamson files for S.C. Democratic presidential primary
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson came to Columbia to officially file for the 2024 South Carolina Democratic presidential primary ballot.
Williamson filed at 1 p.m. Monday at the South Carolina Democratic Party at 1929 Gadsden St.
According to her campaign website, Williamson is an author and political activist.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.