Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

James Brown Arena C-SPLOST vote hits ballots Tuesday for Richmond County

By Craig Allison
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s your turn to decide: Will you vote yes or no for a new James Brown Arena?

“C-SPLOST” is a proposed half-penny sales tax in Richmond County, which equals out to an extra 50 cents for every $100 spent.

Right now, Augusta leaders are making a last-minute push to voters.

Commissioners are out passing out “yes” signs and standing as a united front at a 5 p.m. support rally on Monday.

With hours left till election day, it’s all hands on deck to get as many people to turn up as possible, with only as much as 10% of voters expected to turn out.

“We’re real excited. We’re ready for the vote. We think this is the best way to fund this arena. We can get 40% plus outside of Richmond County to pay for the arena, and we think that’s a real plus for the community,” said Brad Ussry, Vice Chair of the Coliseum Authority.

The Coliseum Authority says Tuesday’s vote may be the last chance to get this project approved.

With the estimated cost of a new arena going up by the year and the difficulty of getting the sales tax to the ballot this year through Governor Kemp’s bill, they say they’re out of options in getting a funding source.

People against it say that on top of not wanting more taxes, they can’t trust our current government to get the job done.

“We can’t cut our grass. We have a lot of dilapidated buildings. We’re 250 police officers short. I could go on forever, and I just think there are better ways of doing it. And I think we should do it when we can afford to do it,” said Michael Thurman.

MORE | What you need to know about local elections across the CSRA

He has already put out at least 300 “no” signs across the county, hoping to get the message to everyone.

In the end, it’s all down to the vote.

“It’s time to do something. We’ve got an obsolete building,” said Ussry.

Thurman said: “We can do it when we can afford to do it.”

If it doesn’t pass, there will be no new tax and we keep the same arena.

If C-SPLOST does pass, construction on a new arena could start in the middle of next year, about a two-and-a-half-year project aiming to finish in 2026.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A food trailer burned during the Foodees Festival on Nov. 5, 2023, in Augusta.
‘It’s his livelihood’: Food truck owners help vendor who lost trailer to fire
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Carolina Highway Patrol
I-20 motorcycle crash kills 61-year-old in Aiken County
Georgia State Patrol
Augusta 23-year-old dies in Burke County traffic accident
People protest in Columbia County for Palestine
Protesters in Evans support Palestinians, Mideast cease-fire

Latest News

James Brown Arena C-SPLOST vote hits ballots Tuesday for Richmond County
Miracle Monday: With Children’s Hospital, ‘there’s so much more support’
Voting
What you need to know about local elections across the CSRA
Here’s how ‘The Basics’ is helping raise literacy rates in Augusta