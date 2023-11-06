‘It was special’: Augusta church shows off President Eisenhower connection

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the name change of Army Post Fort Gordon to Fort Eisenhower, we’re taking a look at some local connections the former president had in the area.

A local church on Walton Way has a long-standing history with the former president.

Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church is a smaller church in Augusta. In pretty much every corner of the historic building, you’ll find some kind of connection with Eisenhower.

Reab Berry is leading a tour of the building.

“The original sanctuary was built in 1954,” said Berry.

The entire sanctuary underwent a major renovation in the early 2000s, but the year 1954 sticks out in Berry’s mind.

“I got to shake his hand that day. So it was a real historical moment for me, not only spiritually, because I joined the church, but historically, because I shook the hand of the President of the United States of America,” said Berry.

On April 18, 1954, President Dwight Eisenhower laid down the cornerstone for the Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church. Berry says he had a front-row seat to see it happen.

“I’m standing on hallowed ground here. And it really is very emotional to me every time I come out here and see that,” said Berry.

It was also the day that Berry made a choice to pick the church as his. Many times when Eisenhower came down to visit Augusta he would spend time at Reid Memorial.

“It was special. It was special. You could feel it. You can feel the fact that that President Eisenhower worshiped with us,” said Berry.

Throughout the church, you can find memorabilia about the President’s time in Augusta, and specifically at Reid Memorial. A plaque at the front door highlights pictures from Eisenhower’s visits to the church.

“There’s is a picture of Mamie and Eisenhower on that day. That’s the cornerstone that he laid. This is the actual trowel that he used to spread the mortar,” said Berry.

Berry says that whenever the President would visit the church, he was always sitting in the third pew from the front. That’s where another plaque is bolted down on the side.

“If you look across from, this is not in any literature, but if you look across from this plaque, if you look at that stained glass window in the bottom left panel, it’s the wise man. If you look at it very closely, it’s almost an exact resemblance of Eisenhower,” said Berry.

It was always something the church members looked forward to when the President came to town.

“To have him go to church here was so special to us as members of this church,” said Berry.

