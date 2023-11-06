Hundreds of local comic fans come together at Augusta ComiCon 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta ComiCon brought hundreds of local comic book fans together to end the Halloween season over the weekend.

The event was held on Saturday at the Hilton Double Tree Hotel, featuring over 100 vendors, video game tournaments, cosplay contest, and a general time for fans to gather together.

Actors, comic book writers and others gathered for the event as well.

Including Nakia Burrise, otherwise known for her role as Tanya Sloan in Power Rangers Zero that aired in 1996.

Two people there spoke about what makes the event nice for them.

“I think it’s a great place for people to come out and show their passions and hobbies and dress up and not be in an environment where they feel weird. so its nice to see people come out in the community and see all the nice stuff around,” attendees said.

it ran from ten in the morning to five in the afternoon and looked like a lot of fun.

