Housekeeper accused of stealing from patient at nursing home

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Graniteville 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of stealing from a patient at the care home where the suspect worked.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit arrested Mary E. Rouse, 22, on suspicion of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Rouse was booked into the Edgefield County Detention Center on Friday.

An investigation revealed that on Feb. 28, a former contract housekeeper at Edgefield Post Acute, accessed the victim’s bank account and made unauthorized transfers, according to Wilson. The victim, a vulnerable adult under South Carolina law, lived at the skilled nursing facility in Edgefield.

Edgefield Post Acute cooperated fully with investigators.

Exploitation of a vulnerable adult is a felony with a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000 or both.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.