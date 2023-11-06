Here’s how ‘The Basics’ is helping raise literacy rates in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County schools are looking to improve literacy rates from a young age.

After launching only a year ago, a program new to the county called “The Basics” is on a mission to raise reading levels throughout the county, catching students before they step foot in a kindergarten classroom.

When it comes to literacy and understanding the world around them, the first five years of a child’s life can be monumental.

“Literacy skills go so much farther than just being able to read, being able to turn the pages without tearing them, knowing what direction the letter goes,” said the Director of Child Development at YMCA, Rebecca Byars.

In Richmond County, by the time students hit third grade, they are about 30-40% of the kids are reading on grade level.

It’s a statistic many parents know all too well.

As a young mom, Byars watched her firstborn struggle with reading.

“I felt very bad. I felt horrible like it was my fault,” she said.

That’s where The Basics comes in to help parents learn the five principles to set their children up for success at an early age.

“Maximize love, manage stress, talk, sing and point, count group and compare, explore through movement and play, and read and discuss stories,” said Byars.

As they celebrate having served more than 1,000 children this year, they’re focused on working with community partners, such as the Hub and the Family Y, to train caregivers and teachers on how they can not only implement the basics but raise awareness throughout the community.

“As parents, we’re always looking for ways to make our kids better. So, don’t ever feel bad that you didn’t start right away,” said Byars.

The Basics organizers can come and train teachers or caregivers on how to implement the five principles in daily life.

Their main goal is for everyone to implement them and become “trainers” on their own.

If you’re interested in connecting with The Basics, you can reach out to Lindsey Heritage at lheritage@thebasicsrichmondcounty.org or call 706-556-6225.

