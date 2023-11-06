Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Here’s how ‘The Basics’ is helping raise literacy rates in Augusta

The Basics hopes to raise literacy rates throughout Richmond County.
The Basics hopes to raise literacy rates throughout Richmond County.(wrdw)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County schools are looking to improve literacy rates from a young age.

After launching only a year ago, a program new to the county called “The Basics” is on a mission to raise reading levels throughout the county, catching students before they step foot in a kindergarten classroom.

When it comes to literacy and understanding the world around them, the first five years of a child’s life can be monumental.

“Literacy skills go so much farther than just being able to read, being able to turn the pages without tearing them, knowing what direction the letter goes,” said the Director of Child Development at YMCA, Rebecca Byars.

MORE | Buddy Walk raises funds for Augusta Down syndrome nonprofit

In Richmond County, by the time students hit third grade, they are about 30-40% of the kids are reading on grade level.

It’s a statistic many parents know all too well.

As a young mom, Byars watched her firstborn struggle with reading.

“I felt very bad. I felt horrible like it was my fault,” she said.

That’s where The Basics comes in to help parents learn the five principles to set their children up for success at an early age.

“Maximize love, manage stress, talk, sing and point, count group and compare, explore through movement and play, and read and discuss stories,” said Byars.

As they celebrate having served more than 1,000 children this year, they’re focused on working with community partners, such as the Hub and the Family Y, to train caregivers and teachers on how they can not only implement the basics but raise awareness throughout the community.

“As parents, we’re always looking for ways to make our kids better. So, don’t ever feel bad that you didn’t start right away,” said Byars.

The Basics organizers can come and train teachers or caregivers on how to implement the five principles in daily life.

Their main goal is for everyone to implement them and become “trainers” on their own.

If you’re interested in connecting with The Basics, you can reach out to Lindsey Heritage at lheritage@thebasicsrichmondcounty.org or call 706-556-6225.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A food trailer burned during the Foodees Festival on Nov. 5, 2023, in Augusta.
Food truck owners help vendor who lost trailer to fire
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Carolina Highway Patrol
I-20 motorcycle crash kills 61-year-old in Aiken County
Georgia State Patrol
Augusta 23-year-old dies in Burke County traffic accident
People protest in Columbia County for Palestine
Protesters in Evans support Palestinians, Mideast cease-fire

Latest News

Children's Hospital of Georgia
Miracle Monday: With Children’s Hospital ‘there’s so much more support’
Plaque at Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church
‘It was special’: Augusta church shows off President Eisenhower connection
A rally Monday morning outside the Fulton County Courthouse in support of the 61 defendants.
61 RICO defendants arraigned Monday over public safety center protests
Keyon Dickens
Suspect indicted in Augusta Social Security bomb threat