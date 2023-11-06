Submit Photos/Videos
Ga. crash kills ‘Black Panther’ stuntman, 3 of his kids

Boy dies after crash that killed ‘Black Panther’ stuntman father, siblings in DeKalb County
By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A 10-year-old boy died in a hospital on Sunday following a crash in Georgia that had killed his father and two of his siblings, according to authorities.

The DeKalb County Police Department said 10-year-old Kisasi Ramsess had been critically injured and was hospitalized when the crash happened Tuesday.

Officers responded to the crash on the exit ramp from I-285 to I-20 E involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck. Authorities said the pickup truck crashed into the rear of the tractor-trailer, resulting in the death of the driver and two passengers.

Taraja Ramsess with family
Taraja Ramsess with family(Akili Ramsess)

Taraja Ramsess, a 41-year-old stuntman in blockbuster films like the “Avengers” movies and “Black Panther,” died at the scene. His 13-year-old daughter Sundari Ramsess and his newborn, Fujibo Ramsess, were also killed in the crash.

GoFundMe has been set up to help Ramsess’ mother, Akili Ramsess, cover funeral expenses and support her other children and grandchildren.

As of Monday, the GoFundMe had raised $88,000 out of its $150,000 goal.

