Ga. appeals court says Delta 8 THC is not a controlled substance

NORCROSS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Georgia appeals court says Delta 8 THC is not a controlled substance.

This comes more than a year after a raid on a vape distribution center in Norcross.

Officers seized hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of products in the raid.

Late last week, the appeals court ruled the raid did not have probable cause because Delta 8 and Delta 10 THC are protected under the 2018 Georgia Hemp Farming Act.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office could escalate this to the state Supreme Court, but has not said whether it will.

