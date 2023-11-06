Foodee Fest on Freedom Bridge shows potential for downtown growth with 100,000+ turnout

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People showed out in big numbers to enjoy the last day of the Foodees Festival in Augusta.

Organizers said they were originally expecting around 30,000 people to attend this weekend, but just after the first two days, they say at least 100,000 people came out.

Developers of Augusta are hoping to have more events like this in the future to help build up downtown.

This event is the biggest event they have had on Freedom Bridge so far, “The crowds have been crazy out here. I think the food trucks have drawn them in but the bridge has brought them up here people curious about the bridge,” said Kim Day, a vendor on the bridge today.

The Downtown Development Authority says the bridge is attracting new businesses and more people to this side of the city, “In fact, there’s already a restaurant under construction there. So it will attract businesses, it’s called the halo effect. When you have something new such as the bridge, the convention center or the Miller theater, it’s interesting to watch what goes on in the perimeter around it, you’ll see buildings being purchased and new investment being made,” said Margaret Woodard, Executive Director of Downtown Development Authority.

And she says events like these are great exposure for Augusta, “While you may not stay and shop, you’re going to look and see all the great things that have opened up and say, hey, I need to come back downtown, check out the new restaurants check out the new stores,” said Woodard.

They plan on having more events like this in the area.

“We need to fill in the gaps and this is the type investments that the city has made that will attract new investment,” Woodard said.

Hoping that it helps build up downtown and bring more people to the area.

“I would say it’s brought more business down in this area than has been in a long time. I think the Marina has, you know, small things on the weekends, but it’s nowhere near this,” said Day.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.