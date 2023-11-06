Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Submit Photos/Videos
Nice warm up for the week ahead. No rain until at least Friday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region will keep our area dry, until at least Friday, when a cold front moves in that could spawn a couple of showers Friday into Saturday and return temperatures to normal levels next weekend.

Monday looks like a treat repeat with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the middle 70s, but winds will shift from the north to south at 3 to 6 mph.

Those southerly winds will deliver a nice warm-up Tuesday through Friday with each day a little warmer than the previous day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 each afternoon with morning lows in the lower 40s Tuesday, warming into the upper 50s by Friday.

