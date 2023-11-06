Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Nice warm up for the week ahead. Next front brings chance for rain late Friday into the weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region will keep our area dry, until at least Friday, then a cold front moves in that could spawn a couple of showers Friday night into Saturday and bring back cooler temperatures.

Mostly clear and calm this evening into tonight. Overnight lows will fall to the mid and low 40s by early Tuesday.

Sunshine and a southwest wind will bring back highs in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 5-10 mph the next few afternoons.

More clouds will return to the region Thursday into Friday as moisture builds through our atmosphere. Morning lows will be in the mid to low 50s Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs Thursday and Friday will be near 80.

Cold front shows up late Friday and brings the chance for rain Friday night into early Saturday. Wedge conditions are expected to form this weekend behind the front with clouds, cool temperatures, and light rain/drizzle. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Highs will be within 5° of records through Friday.
Highs will be within 5° of records through Friday.

