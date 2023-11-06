Corvette convoy rolls in with assistance for Augusta veteran

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A group known as Vettes for Vets rolled into Augusta over the weekend.

It was founded in Charleston in 2021 by Marine veteran Jason Dores.

The group made the trip to the CSRA to surprise one of our local veterans.

A convoy of Corvettes lined up outside the home of Stephen Tharrington, along with and organizers.

They presented Tharrington with a check to help with home improvements and any outstanding bills he may have.

He said he he couldn’t have been more surprised.

“I’ve never had this many people in my yard in my life,” he said. “I am surprised. It’s a good feeling though, knowing somebody cares.”

The group will be in Charleston on Friday for a car show and concert.

To learn more about the group, visit https://vettesforvets.club.

