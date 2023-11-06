Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Corvette convoy rolls in with assistance for Augusta veteran

Stephen Tharrington
Stephen Tharrington(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A group known as Vettes for Vets rolled into Augusta over the weekend.

It was founded in Charleston in 2021 by Marine veteran Jason Dores.

The group made the trip to the CSRA to surprise one of our local veterans.

A convoy of Corvettes lined up outside the home of Stephen Tharrington, along with and organizers.

They presented Tharrington with a check to help with home improvements and any outstanding bills he may have.

He said he he couldn’t have been more surprised.

“I’ve never had this many people in my yard in my life,” he said. “I am surprised. It’s a good feeling though, knowing somebody cares.”

The group will be in Charleston on Friday for a car show and concert.

To learn more about the group, visit https://vettesforvets.club.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food Truck fire at Foodees Fest
Food truck fire erupts at Foodees Fest
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Carolina Highway Patrol
I-20 motorcycle crash kills 61-year-old in Aiken County
Georgia State Patrol
Augusta 23-year-old dies in Burke County traffic accident
People protest in Columbia County for Palestine
Protesters in Evans support Palestinians, Mideast cease-fire

Latest News

A rally Monday morning outside the Fulton County Courthouse in support of the 61 defendants.
WATCH LIVE: 61 RICO defendants arraigned Monday over public safety center protests
"I've never had this many people in my yard in my life,” Stephen Tharrington says. “I am...
Augusta veteran gets surprise from Corvette group
At Evans Towne Center Park, the Augusta Buddy Walk helped raise funds for the Upside of Downs...
Buddy Walk benefits Upside of Downs organization
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Housekeeper accused of stealing from patient at nursing home