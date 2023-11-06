Submit Photos/Videos
Coroner identifies victim of October house fire on Old Louisville Road

Crews responded to a residence in the 3400 block of Old Louisville Road on Saturday. Two people were found dead.
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified one of two people who were found dead at the scene of a house fire last month.

Teresa Ingram, 69, of the 3400 block of Old Louisville Road, has been identified, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday. A positive identification of the other victim has not been made yet, Bowen said,

The fire was reported at 6:24 a.m. Oct. 14 at Ingram’s home as a possible case of arson.

