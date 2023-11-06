Submit Photos/Videos
Buddy Walk raises funds for Augusta Down syndrome nonprofit

At Evans Towne Center Park, the Augusta Buddy Walk helped raise funds for the Upside of Downs organization.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, the Augusta Buddy Walk helped raise funds for the Upside of Downs organization.

At Evans Towne Center Park, the walk took place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The event raised nearly $8,000, according to the group’s website.

The mission of Upside of Downs - Augusta is to enhance the lives of those living with Down syndrome, advocate on their behalf, provide information and support and promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

For more information about Upside of Downs - Augusta, email info@upsideofdownsinc.com

