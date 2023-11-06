Buddy Walk raises funds for Augusta Down syndrome nonprofit

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, the Augusta Buddy Walk helped raise funds for the Upside of Downs organization.

At Evans Towne Center Park, the walk took place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The event raised nearly $8,000, according to the group’s website.

The mission of Upside of Downs - Augusta is to enhance the lives of those living with Down syndrome, advocate on their behalf, provide information and support and promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

For more information about Upside of Downs - Augusta, email info@upsideofdownsinc.com

