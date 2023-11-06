Submit Photos/Videos
2 teens reported missing after being dropped off at South Aiken High

Missing person
Missing person(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety has reported two missing 16-year-olds who went to school at South Aiken High on Friday and never returned.

On Friday, officers responded to Bainbridge Road about two 16-year-old teens who potentially ran away. The mother told officers that she took her daughter, Makynna ‘Matty’ Waggoner, to school at South Aiken High but she hasn’t been seen since.

Makynna ‘Matty’ Waggoner
Makynna ‘Matty’ Waggoner(Contributed)

The mother spoke with the school staff, and they confirmed she never went to any of her classes. She went to the school when she noticed she was not at home, officials say.

She was also there with guardians of the second missing teen who stated that her child never came home either. When asked how her daughter gets around, she stated that she doesn`t know because she can’t drive.

The guardian confirmed, “She has a history of running off and doing whatever she wants, but she always comes back.” This is the first time she has not come back and they are all worried that her daughter could be going to North Carolina.

The guardians also gave two locations where they could have gone to local either: 175 Suffolk Drive and 58 Ward Circle.

Authorities say they checked out both Aiken locations, however neither were located.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT.

