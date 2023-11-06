17-year-old arrested in N. Augusta apartment parking lot shoot-out

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old has been arrested five days after a parking lot shootout at the North Augusta Gardens apartments, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

On Sunday, Oct. 29 officers say they arrived at 310 West Hugh Street at the North Augusta Gardens Apartments around 5:32 p.m. about a shooting with a possible victim.

A witness stated three juveniles started shooting at each other in the parking lot, striking a parked Jeep Cherokee along with a Hyundai Sonata and multiple apartments, according to officials.

Initial responding officers stated they saw two suspects running from the apartments and crossing over Plank Road into the wooded area leading to Raven Drive.

The officers set up a perimeter and detained two juveniles shortly after they came out of the brush onto Raven Road. EMS responded for minor injuries.

When officers arrived, they met the initial officers and observed multiple bullet casings in front of building 500, as well as blood on the floor from a victim or suspect who left the scene before the officer’s arrival.

The two were identified and taken into custody by CID, according to authorities.

Tranard Sheppard, 17, was arrested on Friday and charged with three counts of assault and battery of an aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

