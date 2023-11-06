Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

17-year-old arrested in N. Augusta apartment parking lot shoot-out

Tranard Sheppard
Tranard Sheppard(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old has been arrested five days after a parking lot shootout at the North Augusta Gardens apartments, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

On Sunday, Oct. 29 officers say they arrived at 310 West Hugh Street at the North Augusta Gardens Apartments around 5:32 p.m. about a shooting with a possible victim.

A witness stated three juveniles started shooting at each other in the parking lot, striking a parked Jeep Cherokee along with a Hyundai Sonata and multiple apartments, according to officials.

MORE | South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured

Initial responding officers stated they saw two suspects running from the apartments and crossing over Plank Road into the wooded area leading to Raven Drive.

The officers set up a perimeter and detained two juveniles shortly after they came out of the brush onto Raven Road. EMS responded for minor injuries.

When officers arrived, they met the initial officers and observed multiple bullet casings in front of building 500, as well as blood on the floor from a victim or suspect who left the scene before the officer’s arrival.

The two were identified and taken into custody by CID, according to authorities.

Tranard Sheppard, 17, was arrested on Friday and charged with three counts of assault and battery of an aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food Truck fire at Foodees Fest
Food truck fire erupts at Foodees Fest
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Carolina Highway Patrol
SCHP investigating deadly motorcycle accident on I-20 in Aiken County
Georgia State Patrol
Augusta 23-year-old dies in Burke County traffic accident
People protest in Columbia County for Palestine
Protesters in Evans support Palestinians, Mideast cease-fire

Latest News

Missing person
2 teens reported missing after being dropped off at South Aiken High
A rally Monday morning outside the Fulton County Courthouse in support of the 61 defendants.
WATCH LIVE: 61 RICO defendants being arraigned Monday over public safety center protests
Dr. Tom Clark, executive director, Alliance for Fort. Eisenhower
One on One with Richard Rogers | Alliance for Fort Eisenhower
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for Nov. 6