Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

11-year-old girl shot in head while at home

Police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was shot in the head inside her Chicago home. (Source: WLS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - A West Englewood family is at the hospital bedside of an 11-year-old girl, heartbroken after Chicago police said she suffered a gunshot wound to the head while inside her home on Sunday.

Police said someone outside the home fired shots, one of which struck the girl in the head.

The family of the 11-year-old said they had just enjoyed the afternoon together before a bullet came through the window of their home, striking the little girl.

The girl was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, WLS reported.

“An innocent child in in their own home, the safest place that she should be,” 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman said.

Investigators, who were seen combing the area, going door-to-door and gathering evidence, said they were questioning two people of interest.

Police said they found a gun at the scene.

“She’s a little girl. She didn’t deserve that. No one deserves that,” neighbor Latrice Pierce said.

Pierce said after the shooting, she saw her neighbors rushing the little girl to help.

“We just heard gunshot. We ran to window and ran outside. We see our neighbors putting the little girl in the car saying she just got shot in the head,” Pierce said.

Police said the shooting happened on 68th Place near South Damen.

“Her family is going through the most unimaginable thing right now, and we need the support of the city,” Chicago Police Commander Arleseuia Watson said.

“I spoke with the mother. I spoke with the father. They are totally upset, in shock expecting their child to go to school tomorrow. But we need more evidence. We need more people to come forward,” said Andrew Holmes, a crisis responder.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. WLS via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Food Truck fire at Foodees Fest
Food truck fire erupts at Foodees Fest
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Carolina Highway Patrol
SCHP investigating deadly motorcycle accident on I-20 in Aiken County
Georgia State Patrol
Augusta 23-year-old dies in Burke County traffic accident
People protest in Columbia County for Palestine
Protesters in Evans support Palestinians, Mideast cease-fire

Latest News

Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others on...
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza as Palestinians say death toll from monthlong war passes 10,000
FILE - People sign "I love you," while gathered at a vigil for the victims of mass shootings...
US senators seek answers from Army after reservist killed 18 in Maine
FILE - Google on Monday will try to protect a lucrative piece of its internet empire at the...
Google’s antitrust headaches compound with another trial, this one targeting its Play Store
An 11-year-old was hospitalized after she was shot in the head while at home in Chicago.
Girl, 11, shot in head inside home