South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in south Augusta that left one person injured.

On Sunday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 3600 block of Goldfinch Drive at 1:53 p.m. in reference to shots fired with one person being shot.

Upon arrival, they say Deputies found a male was shot with at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Investigators are still on the scene.

While the investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available at this time, News 12 will continue to follow this shooting incident as it develops..

