South Aiken wins 1st state volleyball title in program history

South Aiken vs North Myrtle Beach 4A state
South Aiken vs North Myrtle Beach 4A state(WRDW)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Aiken High School’s volleyball team won their first state championship in program history, Saturday night.

On November 4, South Aiken went up against North Myrtle Beach for their 4A state championship volleyball match.

In four sets played at Dreher High School in Columbia, the thoroughbreds won the championship 3-1.

While they lost on the first set 30-28, they would then win their next three sets 25-18, 25-21, and finishing off the night with a final set of 25-21.

